No word on whether she encouraged people to eat more "chikn." Today's WJOD Featured Creature: a backseat-riding cow. At least one person was astonished to see a live cow in the back seat of a car in the drive-through lane at a McDonalds in Marshfield Wisconsin late last week. We have no beef with it. Sometimes you just don't want to cook. Especially if you're out pasture bedtime.

MARSHFIELD, WI ・ 14 DAYS AGO