Paul Stofko to run the 3 Dunes Challenge for six straight hours

Jayde has been lucky enough (and gypsy enough) to have lived an eclectic life in a lot of places, including growing up for a good part of her youth in the Ozark Mountains of southwest Missouri, where the tales of “haints” and “injuns” piqued her love of history and ghost lore! She spent the first half of her adult life as a copywriter, proofreader and graphic artist, then went back to college for her Masters to become a middle school teacher. She then worked for seven years at the Challenger Learning Center in Hammond, flying space missions with kids, until she retired that hat and became a full time artist and ghost tale teller a few years ago. Opening her shoppe was the final step for her to become a Wild Girl of the Dunes herself, much like her beloved idol Alice Gray.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO