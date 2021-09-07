Paul Stofko to run the 3 Dunes Challenge for six straight hours

“Yeah, that’s not really work we’d be interested in doing. We don’t cut down trees—unless they are dead or, maybe, invasives.”. It was an interesting line to hear from an arborist—but it was exactly why I called Leaf & Limb in the first place. Calling themselves "Treecologists," the company, which is based in Raleigh, NC, has an explicit and very deep focus on ecology, climate, and sustainability. I had invited Basil Camu, the company’s Chief Vision Officer and “Wizard of Things," out to look at some woodland I own, with a view to helping with a small area that we’ll likely clear for gardens and fruit trees. As the quote above hints, Camu spent more time talking himself out of work, raving about the native species we found on our walk, and talking up the role of trees and forests in regulating our climate:
