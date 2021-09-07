CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul Stofko to run the 3 Dunes Challenge for six straight hours

Cover picture for the articlePaul “Crazy Legs” Stofko ultra runner and owner of the Crazy Legs Race Series will be running the 3 Dunes Challenge for 6 hours from 6:00 am-Noon on Sunday, September 12th to raise money for the Dunes Learning Center. Your contribution will make an impact, whether you donate $5 or $500. Every little bit helps.

