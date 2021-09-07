CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rangers Roundup: Alexis Lafrenière on his way to NY; and top PTO candidates

By Forever Blue Shirts
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ice at the MSG Training Center is starting to see more skate blades touch it. As players continue to make their way to NY for the opening of camp; the Blueshirts most promising young player is on his way too. Alexis Lafrenière heading to NY. The Quebec native and...

New Jersey Herald

Ranking the top 10 prospects for the NY Rangers: No. 9 forward Will Cuylle

With training camp for the 2021-22 NHL season set to begin in less than a month, it's time to update the USA TODAY Network's annual ranking of the top prospects in the New York Rangers' organization. In the coming weeks, we'll publish a series of reports on each of our top 10 overall players in the system, as well as in-depth positional analysis. These rankings are based on conversations with Rangers GM Chris Drury and director of player development Jed Ortmeyer, coaches and trainers who have worked with these prospects, scouts from around the world and other sources. Any players who are 25 or younger and have played fewer than 25 NHL games are eligible for consideration.
NHL
Yardbarker

Talyn Boyko presents a large figure in net for the NY Rangers future

The New York Rangers likely see the future of NHL goaltenders as being really big. It makes sense, the larger you are, the more net you can cover. In 2020, the Blueshirts drafted 6’8″ Swedish goalie, Hugo Ollas in the 7th round. This summer, they got another 6’8″ goalie in Talyn Boyko.
NHL
Person
Alexis Lafrenière
New Jersey Herald

NY Rangers announce prospects and schedule for first development camp since 2019

It's been over two years since the New York Rangers hosted their own development camp. The COVID-19 pandemic forced them to work with their prospects from afar, but the hands-on treatment will resume Friday. That's when the Blueshirts will open their 2021 Development Camp, with 27 young players set to descend on the MSG Training Center in Tarrytown for the extended 10-day camp.
NHL
Blue Seat

Where does Julien Gauthier fit this season?

When the Rangers traded Pavel Buchnevich, they were looking to bolster the bottom six while opening up space in the top six for the kids. In doing so, they targeted Sammy Blais, a bottom six right winger who was used in a scoring role by St. Louis last season. The move did what they wanted, but also added a few additional questions. Specifically, they didn’t open another RW spot. With Blais and Ryan Reaves on board, where does Julien Gauthier fit for the Rangers this season?
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Rangers Begin Extension Talks With Mika Zibanejad

The Rangers have started discussions on a contract extension with center Mika Zibanejad with a mutual objective of getting an agreement in place, reports Larry Brooks of the New York Post (subscription link). The 28-year-old has played on what has become a very team-friendly deal for New York over the past four seasons and that contract, which carries a $5.35MM AAV, is now in its final year, setting him up to hit unrestricted free agency next summer.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Metropolitan Notes: Blue Jackets, Lee, Rangers

For years, the Blue Jackets have been searching for help down the middle with those moves largely not panning out. Now, with the team entrenched in a rebuild, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic suggests (subscription link) that they may back off of that approach now. With the selections of Kent Johnson and Cole Sillinger at the draft, the hope now is those two will represent their future at center, lessening the need to try to trade for a significant replacement. Portzline also notes that GM Jarmo Kekalainen has spoken about the ability to take on a bad contract to add other pieces for a rebuild. While such a move hasn’t happened yet, that could change depending on what happens in training camp as more players re-sign and injuries start to strike, potentially creating the need for some teams to move out money quickly.
NFL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Oilers, Sabres, Rangers…

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Ilya Mikheyev’s camp responds to rumors of his trade request while one NHL insider notes that Morgan Rielly’s potential extension keeps getting more complicated. Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Cooper Marody to a new deal. Will he get a shot at the main roster? The New York Rangers are working on a long-term deal with Mika Zibanejad and finally, what happens with Jack Eichel if he’s not traded, reports to camp, and fails the physical?
NHL
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

New York Rangers rumors: Nick Ritchie chose Toronto over Broadway; Jack Eichel; and Henrik Lundqvist to retire a Blueshirt?

The New York Rangers made it a point to revamp their lineup with gritty players that go hard game in and game out. One of those players on their list was forward Nick Ritchie. The 25 year-old, had 26 points (15 goals, 11 assists) in 56 regular-season games and added four points (one goal, three assists) in 11 playoff games with the Boston Bruins last season.
NHL
NHL
Hockey
Sports
FanSided

New York Rangers: A few more PTO candidates

Last week, we took a dive into a few players the New York Rangers should consider signing to a professional tryout contract. Since then, Ryan Donato has found his new home with the Seattle Kraken. Tyler Bozak is also expected to sign a new contract in the next few days with an unspecified team, according to Elliotte Friedman. Sami Vatanen is still available, but it feels right to shine a light on a few more players now.
NHL
Asbury Park Press

Ranking the top 10 prospects for the NY Rangers: No. 3 defenseman Braden Schneider

With training camp for the 2021-22 NHL season set to begin in less than a month, it's time to update the USA TODAY Network's annual ranking of the top prospects in the New York Rangers' organization. In the coming weeks, we'll publish a series of reports on each of our top 10 overall players in the system, as well as in-depth positional analysis. These rankings are based on conversations with Rangers GM Chris Drury and director of player development Jed Ortmeyer, coaches and trainers who have worked with these prospects, scouts from around the world and other sources. Any players who are 25 or younger and have played fewer than 25 NHL games are eligible for consideration.
NHL
ClutchPoints

Sabres C Jack Eichel trade rumors involve two surprising suitors

The Jack Eichel saga is far from over. The Buffalo Sabres and the center are not seeing eye to eye, mainly because of the different views of each side on how to handle Eichel’s neck injury. Eichel also wants out of Buffalo, but a trade is not going to be an easy one to concoct for a number of reasons, including the injury and the size of the star’s contract.
NHL
104.5 The Team

This ‘Pawn Stars’ Star Has an Offer The Buffalo Sabres Can’t Refuse [WATCH]

"I'm sorry, but that's the best we can do." That seems to be the answer that the Buffalo Sabres have been hearing all offseason long, as the team continues to try, and fail, to move their star center, Jack Eichel. The two sides have been at odds for a long time, and things have reached a boiling point recently due to a disagreement over which medical procedure Eichel should have to repair an injured disc in his neck.
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Friedman Suggests Bozak to Penguins; Eichel for Gibson?

The Matrix 4 trailer dropped on Thursday, and it may be the best minute I spent this week. Elliotte Friedman reported that Tyler Bozak has narrowed his choices to a couple of teams and wondering if the Pittsburgh Penguins are one of the choices. He also stirred the NHL trade chatter on Tomas Hertl. We opined the Penguins core is being tasked to save themselves in a “show me” year. Did Anaheim offer John Gibson for Jack Eichel and get shot down, and our newest network beat writer asked if there is life after Marc-Andre Fleury?
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Boston Bruins News & Rumors: Bergeron, Krejci, Hertl & More

In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, Patrice Bergeron has some fans worried as he said he will not be entertaining a contract extension right now, and instead will do so once the season is over. In other news, recently departed Bruin David Krejci scored his first goal back home in the Czech Republic, all while rumors circle the internet that the team may look to replace him with Tomas Hertl. One player hoping that doesn’t happen is Charlie Coyle, who is gunning to be the team’s second-line centerman.
NHL
nhltraderumor.com

The latest Phil Kessel trade rumors

Earlier this offseason NHL trade rumors were going around that the Arizona Coyotes were looking to trade Phil Kessel. It was reported that Kessel would love to be traded to the Vegas Golden Knights but there was no interest from the Knights making that trade. Elloitte Friedman stated on Sportsnet,...
NHL
chatsports.com

NY Rangers Fan Confidence Poll: It’s September – 8/30/21

Players In: Sammy Blais, Ryan Reaves, Patrik Nemeth, Barclay Goodrow, Dryden Hunt, Jarred Tinordi, Greg McKegg. Players Out: Pavel Buchnevich, Tony DeAngelo, Brett Howden, Colin Blackwell, Yegor Rykov. Last Poll’s Results: 6.94 (236votes) Top stories from last week:. It’s been slow, and we’ve been using this time to reset a...
NHL

