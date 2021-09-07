CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Weight Loss

Anne Hathaway: The body ideal is only slowly changing in Hollywood

By Arjun Sethi
codelist.biz
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActress Anne Hathaway (36, “The Devil Wears Prada”) is an old hand in showbiz. She has been in front of the camera since the late 1990s. Back then, at the age of 16, she was advised not to gain weight. “I’m not saying that you have to lose weight. I’m just saying, don’t gain weight,” she was told after she got a role, Hathaway recalls in an interview with “Allure” magazine. “Which of course means that you have to lose weight,” explains the now 36-year-old.

codelist.biz

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anne Hathaway
Person
Adam Shulman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood#Gain Weight
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Community Policy