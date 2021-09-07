Anne Hathaway: The body ideal is only slowly changing in Hollywood

Actress Anne Hathaway (36, “The Devil Wears Prada”) is an old hand in showbiz. She has been in front of the camera since the late 1990s. Back then, at the age of 16, she was advised not to gain weight. “I’m not saying that you have to lose weight. I’m just saying, don’t gain weight,” she was told after she got a role, Hathaway recalls in an interview with “Allure” magazine. “Which of course means that you have to lose weight,” explains the now 36-year-old.