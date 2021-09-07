CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Bit2Me Crypto Exchange Introduces a New Suite of Products to Fuel its Global Expansion

cryptocoingossip.com
 7 days ago

The cryptocurrency industry has proven to be one of the fastest-growing sectors in the past decade. The shifting interest of the general public towards cryptocurrencies is evident as the number of new tokens and their respective volumes on exchanges continue to grow at a phenomenal rate. Recent studies place the crypto market’s annual growth rate at around 7.1% in the short term (2026) and a whopping 12.8% by the end of 2030.

cryptocoingossip.com

Comments / 0

Related
cryptocoingossip.com

Immutable raises $60M for its carbon-conscious NFT platform

The NFT protocol has now raised a total of $77.5 million across two funding rounds. Immutable, a layer-two nonfungible token (NFT) protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, has announced a $60 million Series B funding raise from a multitude of corporate venture firms, including Sam Bankman-Fried’s Alameda Research and Gary Vaynerchuk’s VaynerFund.
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Ernst & Young picks Polygon to scale its blockchain products

Polygon, the so-called ‘Ethereum’s Internet of Blockchains’ intends to create a multi-chain ecosystem of Ethereum compatible blockchains. In fact, it has seen a significant amount of traction within, as well as outside the crypto-sphere. Polygon’s immeasurable growth has been partly because of the surge in popularity of the Ethereum network...
BUSINESS
cryptocoingossip.com

P2P exchange Paxful integrates Lightning Network

Lightning Network is the leading Bitcoin scalability solution, providing layer-two transaction capabilities separate from BTC’s main blockchain. Peer-to-peer cryptocurrency exchange Paxful has integrated Lightning Network into its platform, giving its 7 million users access to near-instant Bitcoin (BTC) transfers. The new feature gives users the ability to send and receive...
MARKETS
u.today

Interactive Brokers Announced Launch of Cryptocurrency Trading Via Paxos

Interactive Brokers announced the launch of cryptocurrency trading via Paxos Trust Company, which is going to provide a unique user experience on its trading platform. The list of cryptocurrencies available for trading consists of the most popular assets on the market: Ethereum, Bitcoin, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash. According to the report, the fee is going to be set at 0.12% depending on the monthly trading volume of an account.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Cryptocurrencies#Spanish#B2m#Fiat#Pos#Tikebit#Bit2me Academy#Bit2me News
cryptopotato.com

UK Hedge Fund Brevan Howard Plans to Launch a New Cryptocurrency Division: Report

Brevan Howard doubled down on its digital asset efforts by appointing Colleen Sullivan as an executive managing its cryptocurrency investments. Brevan Howard – a UK-based hedge fund – would reportedly expand its cryptocurrency endeavors by hiring a new executive to lead private and venture investments in the field. Additionally, the firm would launch a new digital asset division called BH Digital.
MARKETS
u.today

PlutuSwap to Become Key to Opportunities on Cardano Blockchain

PlutuSwap races against time in the development of its Automated Market Maker platform, which they promised that when launched, it will be the choice DEX/AMM platform for the Cardano Blockchain. Plutuswap is a decentralized exchange using the Extended Automated Market Maker (EAMM) protocol as its backbone, built on the Cardano...
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

How Bitrue crypto exchange is emerging as one of the top crypto firms

Bitrue crypto exchange now among top 15 exchanges on CoinGecko. Exchange says quality service delivery is key to its success. Crypto firm introduces novel decentralized system of government to crypto business. Bitrue crypto exchange is one emerging cryptocurrency exchange that has been working its way up the ladder to be...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
FCC
investing.com

ChangeNOW Introduces Improved Fixed Exchange Rates

ChangeNOW has announced an update for the fixed rate functionality on their cryptocurrency exchange platform. The changes involved interface, transaction time, exchange limits, and the size of the rates during a fixed rate exchange. The fixed rates exchanges will now be processed with enhanced speed, without any security cutback for...
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

New South Korean rule might oust 40 crypto exchanges this month

Majority of South Korean crypto exchanges are on the brink of being shut down this month. The Korean authorities recently introduced a new guide that most smaller platforms found to be daunting. The South Korean government might not have any intention of banning cryptocurrencies in the country. However, they are...
WORLD
financemagnates.com

Broctagon Launches Network for Aggregated Crypto Liquidity Pool

Broctagon Fintech Group announced the launch of a global network of crypto liquidity providers on Tuesday, forming an aggregated liquidity pool. Dubbed WorldBook, it is a crypto Straight-Through Processing (STP) network and is aiming to standardize the crypto liquidity industry. The network will combine the orderbooks of all connected crypto...
MARKETS
bitcoin.com

Grayscale and Icapital Partner to Provide 6,700 Advisors Access to Crypto Investments

Grayscale Investments has partnered with Icapital Network to provide more than 6,700 advisors access to its cryptocurrency investment products. “Advisors and their clients have expressed increasing appetite for uncorrelated return potential in their portfolios, and digital currencies are at the center of the conversation right now,” said the CEO of Icapital.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

The largest cryptocurrency exchange in Spain is ready to take its platform global

The concept of decentralized digital money has raised significant curiosity among investors and individuals alike, as alternatives to conventional currencies have proposed benefits such as the ability to provide a safe haven against uncertainty in traditional markets. Unfortunately, before cryptocurrencies gain widespread adoption, investors need a method for simple transactions,...
MARKETS
cryptocoingossip.com

Wanda Exchange To Launch Global Crypto ATM and POS Solution

Wanda Exchange is revolutionizing the global crypto ATM and point-of-sale (POS) systems through its namesake token, Wanda Exchange Token (WE). Based in Thailand, Wanda Exchange aims to shape “how people transfer payments and withdraw cash in this globalized economy.” Wanda is a leader in its home country, in terms of offering crypto payment options to individuals. It has found a way to successfully connect fiat gateways with crypto.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

RiseUp: Crypto's New Suit Of Armor

Crypto is one of the most exciting spaces an investor can be in right now. With the unprecedented success of currencies like Bitcoin (NASDAQ:BTC) and Ethereum (NASDAQ:ETH), the world’s eyes are on crypto. However, many people remain hesitant to get in on the action. Whether it be the complexity of crypto, its lack of security, or the steep learning curve, many investors miss out on potential successes in the crypto space due to preventable problems. That’s why RiseUp is developing a new platform with a wide range of features to address these issues.
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

FTX Token Marks A New High Due To Crypto Exchange’s NFT Launch

Following the launching of an NTF marketplace by FTX crypto exchange, the price of FTT hit a new all-time high. FTT is the native token of the FTX crypto trading platform. As FTX crypto exchange launches its NFT marketplace for us residents, the native token FTT on Tuesday hits $83. This is a new all-time high for the utility token; FTT gives the holders unique advantages like reduced trading fees. It also allows them access to staking opportunities so they can earn percentage rewards.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
US News and World Report

Global Crypto Exchange CrossTower Enters India Despite Policy Uncertainty

MUMBAI (Reuters) - U.S.-headquartered digital currency exchange CrossTower has set up a local unit in India and launched a trading platform to capture the growing domestic crypto market even though the fate of cryptocurrency in India is still unclear. CrossTower India has already hired 35 people and plans to increase...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy