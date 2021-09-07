Bit2Me Crypto Exchange Introduces a New Suite of Products to Fuel its Global Expansion
The cryptocurrency industry has proven to be one of the fastest-growing sectors in the past decade. The shifting interest of the general public towards cryptocurrencies is evident as the number of new tokens and their respective volumes on exchanges continue to grow at a phenomenal rate. Recent studies place the crypto market’s annual growth rate at around 7.1% in the short term (2026) and a whopping 12.8% by the end of 2030.cryptocoingossip.com
Comments / 0