CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

SolRazr Raises $1.5 Million To Build First Decentralized Developer Ecosystem for Solana Blockchain

cryptocoingossip.com
 6 days ago

Solana based venture platform SolRazr has unveiled the first decentralized developer ecosystem for the Solana blockchain, comprising launchpad, accelerator, and developer tools. Designed to be the de-facto fundraising and developer platform for projects building on Solana, SolRazr aims to support the growth of decentralized finance (DeFi) on the high-performance network.

cryptocoingossip.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Mccann
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pos#Tps#Solrazr Co#Moonrock Capital#Morningstar Ventures#Genesis Block Ventures#Cms Holdings#Panony#Skynet Trading#Frax Finance#Ascensive Assets#The Daily Hodl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets

Comments / 0

Community Policy