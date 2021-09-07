SolRazr Raises $1.5 Million To Build First Decentralized Developer Ecosystem for Solana Blockchain
Solana based venture platform SolRazr has unveiled the first decentralized developer ecosystem for the Solana blockchain, comprising launchpad, accelerator, and developer tools. Designed to be the de-facto fundraising and developer platform for projects building on Solana, SolRazr aims to support the growth of decentralized finance (DeFi) on the high-performance network.cryptocoingossip.com
