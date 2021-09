The KSM/BTC pair was trading at 0.007298 BTC with a gain of 3.98%. The 24hr trading volume in KSM coin is $534.2 Million. For almost one week, the KSM coin was struggling to cross above the $410 resistance, showing multiple Doji-type candles at that level. However, yesterday when nearly the entire crypto market was under intense selling pressure, the KMS bears got enough to boast of dropping this coin to its lower levels. The price has currently given a breakdown from the $355 support, and it is now going through a retest phase to validate this breakdown.

MARKETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO