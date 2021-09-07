UWM Research Foundation awards new Catalyst Grants

Three new UWM research projects will divide $150,000 in Catalyst Grant seed funding from the UWM Research Foundation. Now in its 14th year, the Catalyst Grant Program, supported by the Lynde and Harry Bradley Foundation, has awarded over $5.5 million in seed funding for more than 100 projects. These projects have led to 55 issued patents, 31 license/option agreements and more than $23.4 million in follow-on investments in UWM technologies.