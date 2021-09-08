Government shelling of northwestern city in Syria kills 4

Government shelling of rebel-held areas in northwestern Syria killed four people, including a child and a woman, and wounded more than a dozen Tuesday night, opposition activists said.

The shelling of the city of Idlib came after several airstrikes hit the region that borders Turkey earlier in the day.

The artillery fire killed four people and wounded 15 others, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor. It said the dead included a man and his son.

The opposition’s Syrian Civil Defense, also known as White Helmets, confirmed that four people were killed in Idlib, which is the provincial capital of a region that carries the same name.

Northwestern Syria has been witnessing sporadic military activities since a cease-fire there was brokered in March 2020 by Turkey and Russia, which support opposing sides in Syria’s civil war. The deal ended a crushing Russian-backed government offensive in Idlib province, the last major rebel stronghold in the war-torn country.

Syria’s government, which agreed to the Russia-Turkey negotiated truce, has vowed to restore control over territory it lost during the 10-year conflict.

Rebel-held northwestern Syria is home to some 4 million people, many of them displaced by the civil war that has killed a half million people, and displaced half the country’s pre-war population of 23 million, including more than 5 millions who are refugees outside the country.