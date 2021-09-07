Be ready for anything this National Preparedness Month

September is National Preparedness Month, a full month dedicated to encouraging the public to assess and prepare for local disaster risks and unplanned emergencies. The 2020 National Household Survey conducted by the Federal Emergency Management Agency found that a growing number of people invest in disaster preparation activities. Approximately 68 percent of respondents have taken at least moderate steps toward and have set aside funds in preparation for an emergency. Better Business Bureau serving Central East Texas urges families to prepare for the unexpected and by implementing an emergency preparedness plan.