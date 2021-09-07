CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

'Poet Warrior' Joy Harjo Wants Native Peoples To Be Seen As Human

By Interviews
NPR
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is FRESH AIR. I'm Terry Gross. My guest, Joy Harjo, is the first Native American to be appointed poet laureate of the U.S., and she's only the second poet laureate to be appointed to a third term, the term she's now serving. Her new memoir, "Poet Warrior," is a personal story, including how she learned to find herself in the spiritual world. It's also the story of how her family connects to the history of Native people in America. She writes about her great grandfather, who survived the Trail of Tears, the government-enforced relocation to what was designated as Indian territory. That's how her family wound up in Oklahoma.

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

Poet Laureate Joy Harjo / Historian Tiya Miles

The nation's first Native American poet laureate has a new memoir in which she tells her own story — as well as the story of her sixth-generation grandfather, who was forced from his land in the Trail of Tears. It's called 'Poet Warrior.' "If my work does nothing else, when I get to the end of my life, I want Native peoples to be seen as human beings," she says.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NPR

Best Of: Michael K. Williams / Poet Laureate Joy Harjo

Michael K. Williams was best known for playing Omar on 'The Wire' and Chalky White on 'Boardwalk Empire.' He died Sept. 6 of a suspected drug overdose. In 2008, Williams told Terry Gross the story behind the scar on his face and his background in dance. In 2016, he reflected on his lucky breaks and what it was like to leave Omar behind. "When 'The Wire' and the character of Omar ended, I had zero tools, personally speaking, in how to deal with letting that go. ... I didn't equip myself with the tools of how to wash that off my psyche."
THEATER & DANCE
loc.gov

Washington Post Live Features Talks with Michael J. Fox, Joy Harjo

The Washington Post and the Library have just announced a collaboration to host two National Book Festival programs on Washington Post Live to kick off the festival on Sept. 17. The festival runs through Sept. 26. To mark the start of this year’s festival, audiences are invited to tune in to Washington Post Live for live-streamed conversations with two notable voices.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
sno-isle.org

Open Book guest El Akkad explores the humanity in ‘unrooted’ people

Omar El Akkad has traveled far and wide in his life, first as a child, then as a student, then as a journalist. Now the bestselling author of “American War” and “What Strange Paradise” will talk about how a lifetime of travel inspired his storytelling as the next guest of Sno-Isle Libraries’ Open Book online author series at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15. Please register in advance for this Zoom webinar.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
KRMG

Sandra Cisneros: New novel is an overdue letter to a friend

NEW YORK — (AP) — With her new book, “Martita, I Remember You," Sandra Cisneros feels like she's finally answered a long overdue letter. The author of the best-selling “The House on Mango Street” is back with her first work of fiction in almost a decade, a story of memory and friendship, but also about the experiences young women endure as immigrants worldwide.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joy Harjo
NBC News

Here’s what Black students have to say about 'critical race theory' bans

The students in the 11th-grade humanities class at The Living School in New Orleans don’t know much about critical race theory. But they say they spend a lot of time talking about race issues in the classroom and understand full well the importance of learning about the nation’s history. “Race...
SOCIETY
Jano le Roux

Native Americans want California back

They say it’s stolen land and Newsom seems to agree with them. In a state as diverse as California, it’s not surprising that we’ve got our fair share of conflicts. Nowhere is this diversity more related than the ongoing feud between the officials and Southern California Native American tribes.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Baby of Fallen Wyoming Marine Rylee McCollum is Born

The photos above are from Jiennah Crayton's Facebook page. As of Tuesday morning at 4am these photos had been shared over 5000 times. Hundreds of well wishes had poured in. It has been almost one month since he was killed by a suicide bomber. Now fallen Marine Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum of Jackson’s baby has been born.
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poet Laureate#Poets#Warriors#First Peoples#Native American#The Muskogee Creek Nation#American Indians#Indigenous#Navajo
The Guardian

‘These are the facts’: Black educators silenced from teaching America’s racist past

H — istory teacher Valanna White filed into the auditorium the first week of August for the customary back-to-school all-staff meeting at Walker Valley high school in Cleveland, Tennessee. What she heard shifted her outlook for the coming school year. On 1 July, anew law took effect banning the teaching of critical race theory in Tennessee public schools. White listened intently as a school district official gave a vague overview informing the group that critical race theory was prohibited, though without fully explaining what critical race theory entails. Instead, teachers were told a list of actions – such as discussing racial discrimination – that were forbidden.
SOCIETY
Newsweek

Let Frederick Douglass Point our Way Forward | Opinion

In a striking new portrait of the great anti-slavery campaigner and former slave Frederick Douglass, the abolitionist stares ahead defiantly, sure of himself and his cause. The portrait is being unveiled today by the Union League Legacy Foundation, a charity that supports the values of the Union League of Philadelphia—a club founded in 1862 to support the Union, the abolition of slavery and President Abraham Lincoln.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
The Daily Yonder

Solutions and Struggle: Covid Relief Highlights Complexity of Issues Facing Native People

This story was originally published by Cronkite News. Congress allocated a historic amount of federal funds to tribes through the 2020 Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act and the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act. For some Indigenous communities, those federal funds were beneficial. For others, the pandemic highlighted deeper systemic complexities federal funding cannot fully address.
U.S. POLITICS
kduz.com

Mankato professor named MN’s 1st Native poet laureate

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A Dakota scholar, author, and artist has been named Minnesota’s poet laureate, the first time the honor has been bestowed upon a Native American. Minnesota State University, Mankato English professor Gwen Nell Westerman is a citizen of her father’s people, the Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate in the Dakotas.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Poly Post

Activist Angela Davis vocalizes social issues to CPP community

“An Afternoon with Angela Davis” was held on Sept. 2, hosted by CPP Fest where the revolutionary political activist discussed pressing issues such as the pandemic, racism, inequality and racist policing. Inspirational, iconic and poised are just some of the words attendees used to describe Angela Davis after attending CPP’s...
POMONA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy