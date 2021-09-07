'Poet Warrior' Joy Harjo Wants Native Peoples To Be Seen As Human

This is FRESH AIR. I'm Terry Gross. My guest, Joy Harjo, is the first Native American to be appointed poet laureate of the U.S., and she's only the second poet laureate to be appointed to a third term, the term she's now serving. Her new memoir, "Poet Warrior," is a personal story, including how she learned to find herself in the spiritual world. It's also the story of how her family connects to the history of Native people in America. She writes about her great grandfather, who survived the Trail of Tears, the government-enforced relocation to what was designated as Indian territory. That's how her family wound up in Oklahoma.