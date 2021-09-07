Setup failed to install the VMCI

I'm trying to do a fresh install of VCSA and keep getting the error below when the installation reached 51%. Error Encountered an internal error. Traceback (most recent call last): File "/usr/lib/vmware/site-packages/cis/cisreglib.py", line 249, in securityctx_modifier yield File "/usr/lib/vmware/site-packages/cis/cisreglib.py", line 590, in _doLogin ds_sessionmgr.LoginBySamlToken() File "/usr/lib/vmware/site-packages/pyVmomi/VmomiSupport.py", line 583, in self.f(*(self.args + (obj,) + args), **kwargs) File "/usr/lib/vmware/site-packages/pyVmomi/VmomiSupport.py", line 373, in _InvokeMethod return self._stub.InvokeMethod(self, info, args) File "/usr/lib/vmware/site-packages/pyVmomi/SoapAdapter.py", line 1570, in InvokeMethod raise obj # pylint: disable-msg=E0702 pyVmomi.VmomiSupport.vmodl.fault.SecurityError: (vmodl.fault.SecurityError) { dynamicType = , dynamicProperty = (vmodl.DynamicProperty) [], msg = '', faultCause = , faultMessage = (vmodl.LocalizableMessage) [] } During handling of the above exception, another exception occurred: Traceback (most recent call last): File "/usr/lib/vmidentity/firstboot/svcaccountmgmt-firstboot.py", line 64, in registerSvcAccountMgmtWithLookupService dynVars=dynVars) File "/usr/lib/vmware-cm/bin/cloudvmcisreg.py", line 710, in cloudvm_sso_cm_register serviceId = do_lsauthz_operation(cisreg_opts_dict) File "/usr/lib/vmware/site-packages/cis/cisreglib.py", line 1151, in do_lsauthz_operation authz_client.load_privs(privs_obj_list) File "/usr/lib/vmware/site-packages/cis/cisreglib.py", line 669, in load_privs self._authz_intservice.AddOrUpdatePrivileges(priv_obj_list) File "/usr/lib/vmware/site-packages/pyVmomi/VmomiSupport.py", line 583, in self.f(*(self.args + (obj,) + args), **kwargs) File "/usr/lib/vmware/site-packages/pyVmomi/VmomiSupport.py", line 373, in _InvokeMethod return self._stub.InvokeMethod(self, info, args) File "/usr/lib/vmware/site-packages/pyVmomi/SoapAdapter.py", line 1778, in InvokeMethod self._CallLoginMethod() File "/usr/lib/vmware/site-packages/pyVmomi/SoapAdapter.py", line 1844, in _CallLoginMethod self.loginMethod(self.soapStub) File "/usr/lib/vmware/site-packages/cis/cisreglib.py", line 590, in _doLogin ds_sessionmgr.LoginBySamlToken() File "/usr/lib/python3.7/contextlib.py", line 161, in __exit__ raise RuntimeError("generator didn't stop after throw()") RuntimeError: generator didn't stop after throw() During handling of the above exception, another exception occurred: Traceback (most recent call last): File "/usr/lib/vmidentity/firstboot/svcaccountmgmt-firstboot.py", line 116, in main svcAccountMgmtFb.firstbootAction() File "/usr/lib/vmidentity/firstboot/svcaccountmgmt-firstboot.py", line 43, in firstbootAction self.startService() File "/usr/lib/vmidentity/firstboot/svcaccountmgmt-firstboot.py", line 38, in startService self.registerSvcAccountMgmtWithLookupService() File "/usr/lib/vmidentity/firstboot/svcaccountmgmt-firstboot.py", line 73, in registerSvcAccountMgmtWithLookupService traceback.format_exc()))) File "/usr/lib/vmware/site-packages/cis/l10n.py", line 75, in localizedString l10nMsg = L10nMessage(msgMeta, args) File "/usr/lib/vmware/site-packages/cis/msgL10n.py", line 214, in __init__ raise ValueError("Invalid L10nMessage metadata %s", msgMeta) ValueError: ('Invalid L10nMessage metadata %s', (,)) Resolution This is an unrecoverable error, please retry install. If you encounter this error again, please search for these symptoms in the VMware Knowledge Base for any known issues and possible resolutions. If none can be found, collect a support bundle and open a support request.

SOFTWARE ・ 7 DAYS AGO