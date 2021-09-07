CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Biden Appears to Confuse Tornadoes With Derechos: ‘Looks Like a Tornado, But They Don’t Call Them that Anymore’

By Rudy Takala
mediaite.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden appeared to confuse derechos with tornadoes during a Tuesday visit to the storm-damaged Northeast. “You know, it looks like a tornado — they don’t call them that anymore — that hit the crops and wetlands in the middle of the country in Iowa and Nevada — I mean, it’s just across the board,” Biden said during a stop in Manville, New Jersey.

www.mediaite.com

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Iowa State
State
Nevada State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Janice Dean

Comments / 0

Community Policy