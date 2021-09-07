CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington County, OR

Washington County commissioners to hold town hall

By Mark Miller
Forest Grove News Times
Forest Grove News Times
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bY11N_0bpACzVQ00 The meeting will cover the county's allocation from the American Rescue Plan Act and plans for spending relief money.

Washington County commissioners will answer questions from the community at a virtual town hall meeting on Saturday morning, Sept. 18.

County Chair Kathryn Harrington and the other four elected commissioners — Nafisa Fai, Roy Rogers, Pam Treece and Jerry Willey — are slated to be on the Zoom call, which will be open to the public.

The meeting begins at 10 a.m. and continues until 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18.

County officials will lead a presentation on Washington County's pandemic response and recovery efforts, including how it is spending money from the American Rescue Plan Act. That $1.9 trillion relief package, which was passed by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden in March, directs $350 billion to state, local, tribal and territorial governments across the United States to alleviate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Washington County's stated goals for how to use its share of the money include public health, community wellness, community engagement and stabilizing the local economy.

The town hall meeting will be translated into Spanish and American Sign Language. Interpretation services for other languages are also available on request, according to the meeting announcement. Call 503-846-8685 or email cao@co.washington.or.us.

This will be the Washington County commissioners' third quarterly town hall meeting this year.

Anyone wishing to speak and ask questions at the town hall are asked to register in advance .

The town hall can also be viewed live on YouTube or via Tualatin Valley Community TV (Channel 30).

If you are unable to participate via Zoom, you can email cao@co.washington.or.us before the meeting to submit a question.

Comments / 0

Related
Forest Grove News Times

Lawmakers shuffle redistricting plans as special session looms

Legislative plan must get a final vote by the end of September or courts could step in and draw state, federal districtsThe shape of the 2022 election could take a step forward Monday, Sept. 20, with a special session of the Legislature called by Gov. Kate Brown. While Brown can call a special session, she can determine neither its length nor its scope. But in making the announcement, Brown said she hoped it would be short and stick to approved new district maps to be used for legislative and congressional seats in time for the 2022 election. What exactly the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Forest Grove News Times

Few surprises as Oregon starts 2022 election season quietly

Candidates ready to run for variety of offices as secretary of state opens public office filing windowOregon's official political season kicked off Thursday, Sept. 9. After months of rumors and announcements, the secretary of state officially opened the window for candidates to file to run for office in 2022. Governor. U.S. Senator. Judges. District attorneys. Yamhill County Commissioner. A chance for incumbents and the politically ambitious to sign up for just about everything. "Filings will start showing up on our website as they get approved and can be seen on our website under 'Who's Running for Office?'," Carla Axtman, communications...
OREGON STATE
Forest Grove News Times

New U.S. attorney for Oregon will be nominated

U.S. senators, others nominate people to fill position left vacant by Billy Williams' resignation.Eight months after President Joe Biden was sworn into office, the Department of Justice is officially considering a nominee for the job of U.S. attorney for Oregon. U.S. Attorney Billy J. Williams, appointed in 2017 by then-President Donald Trump, resigned Feb. 28 at Biden's request. Williams' tenure was marked by clashes with Portland and Bend officials over operations by federal officers in the cities. Acting U.S. Attorney Scott Asphaug has been in charge of the office over the past six months. Officially, candidates who want to be considered for the position can submit applications to a selection committee created by Oregon senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley. Among those under consideration are Deschutes County district attorney John Hummel, who has expressed interest in the position. Applicants should contact Elise Gaffney in Wyden's office at elise_gaffney@wyden.senate.gov by Sept. 30. {loadposition sub-article-01}
OREGON STATE
Forest Grove News Times

Westside Economic Alliance names new executive director

Gail Greenman, a West Linn resident and former Oregon Farm Bureau lobbyist, will lead the regional group.The Westside Economic Alliance has announced the hiring of a new executive director. Gail Greenman took the reins this week at the WEA, a business advocacy group in Washington and west Clackamas counties. Greenman, who lives in West Linn, previously worked as director of national affairs for the Oregon Farm Bureau, a lobbying position. The WEA announced Greenman's hiring Thursday, Sept. 9. "WEA is a strong economic voice, representing the communities and businesses in the region," Greenman said in a statement that accompanied the...
WEST LINN, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington County, OR
Government
State
Washington State
Local
Oregon Government
County
Washington County, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Washington County first to hit 80% threshold for vaccinated adults

The county has been leading the state in adult vaccinations for months, officials said. Washington County this week just reached the 80% threshold for getting shots in arms for its adult residents, according to data from the Oregon Health Authority. Washington County is not only the first county in Oregon to reach the 80% mark, it has also led the charge with the Beaver State's highest vaccination rates for the past four months, said county spokesperson Mary Sawyers. Hood River County is just behind in second place, with a 79.6% vaccination rate as of Thursday, Sept. 9. Multnomah...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Public weighs in on redistricting â€” will it matter?

Legislative committees get an earful from skeptical citizens about proposed maps that sketch out congressional, state House and Senate changes.A video diaspora of lawmakers, an alphabet soup of proposals, echoing audio, dead air and a buzzer that cut off testimony at three minutes marked the first day of legislative hearings on 2021 redistricting plans Wednesday. The House and Senate redistricting committees held back-to-back-to-back hearings Wednesday to take online testimony on eight proposals for mapping out political districts to be used beginning in 2022. The start of what will be 12 public hearings could determine the electoral future of Oregon for...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Forest Grove News Times

Affordable housing complex breaks ground in Forest Grove

Revenue from a 2018 bond measure is also behind affordable units in Hillsboro and Cornelius.Officials broke ground on a new affordable housing complex in Forest Grove Tuesday, Sept. 7. The complex dubbed The Valfre at Avenida 26 is tentatively scheduled to open in fall 2022, and 30 of 36 units are two and three-bedroom apartments for families. "Growing up in this community, I've seen how the lack of affordable housing can impact families. I am thrilled that we're seeing some momentum build locally around much-needed affordable units as our region grows," Metro Councilor Juan Carlos González said. The project,...
FOREST GROVE, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Roy Rogers
Forest Grove News Times

Opinion: Redistricting is vital. Here's how to get involved.

State lawmaker Christine Drazan says Oregonians will need to speak up to ensure a fair redistricting process.In less than a month the Legislature is scheduled to finalize the redistricting process and Oregon's congressional and legislative districts could take on new boundaries. What exactly is redistricting? To put it simply, it's a constitutional obligation to rebalance political boundaries based on population from the U.S. Census. The Legislature is choosing who represents which voters. There are rules to follow for completing this process, and when the rules are ignored it is called gerrymandering. A report highlighted by Axios revealed...
POLITICS
Forest Grove News Times

Washington County promotes new public health manager

Marie Boman-Davis has been an integral part of the county's COVID-19 response.Washington County announced it has promoted Marie Boman-Davis to public health manager Tuesday, Sept. 7. Boman-Davis replaces Tricia Mortell, who retired in July and held the leadership role the past seven years. Boman-Davis has been the county's epidemiology data and quality assurance supervisor since October 2020, where she supervised a team of five that analyzed and shared data related to COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths and vaccine rates. "We built some new communication streams and identified new funding for community-based organizations that have been invaluable to our pandemic response," Boman-Davis...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Alderman: Congress must pass paid leave policy for all families now

Sherri Alderman is a developmental-behavioral pediatrician in Oregon and chair of the American Academy of Pediatrics Council on Early ChildhoodI am a pediatrician and a mother. Children are at the center of my everyday work professionally, yet I can still remember what it felt like to be a new mom. I recall coming home from the hospital feeling a complete lack of knowledge about what parenthood truly looked like — and certainly no experience yet. Lucky for me, what I did have was state-funded paid parental leave that afforded me the time to figure it all out. During this...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Forest Grove News Times

Governor: Curtailing school activities could speed drop in COVID-19 cases

'We're in a dire state, but I am seeing some signs that this is going to level out in the next week.'Schools should cancel or curtail some extracurricular activities to help Oregon maintain what appears to be the beginning of a decline from record high numbers of COVID-19 infections, Gov. Kate Brown said Tuesday, Sept. 7. Multiple forecasts during the past week showed a peak in the two-month surge of infections driven by the highly contagious delta variant. Hospitals remain nearly full and case reports are still twelve times what they were in early July. The fragile ebb in the...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Spanish#Channel 30
Forest Grove News Times

Competing plans unveiled for legislative, congressional maps

Lawmakers see drafts and plan public hearings Sept. 8-13 before special session later this year.Democratic and Republican lawmakers have unveiled contrasting visions for Oregon's congressional and legislative districts in the next decade, as seen in newly released draft maps. The redistricting committees met jointly for 40 minutes on Friday, Sept. 3, to present maps that will be the focus of virtual public hearings starting Wednesday, Sept. 8. Alternative plans must be submitted by the close of business Sept. 8; they will be posted on the Oregon Legislature's website if they comply with redistricting standards set out by law. "I know...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Forest Grove News Times

Recent drowning raises safety questions at Hagg Lake

Safety advocates and Washington County officials disagree as to whether lifeguards are a solution.Henry Hagg Lake is a staple of outdoor recreation in Washington County. But the lake has seen its share of tragedies over the years. And a tranquil summer scene turned fatal again on Aug. 14. Authorities say 61-year-old Satoru Kamoshita of Beaverton was kayaking off Boat Ramp C when he stopped and got out of his watercraft to swim in the lake. He never resurfaced. A dive team discovered his body that evening, drowned in the lake. Not far from that same spot, in 2017, a...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Libraries get tens of thousands in coronavirus relief aid

In Tualatin, officials plan to bolster Spanish-language collections with grant money from federal ARPA funding.Money from the American Rescue Plan Act is flowing to local libraries. The Tualatin Public Library will use its $13,500 grant to better serve Tualatin's Spanish-speaking community. The money, part of President Joe Biden's plan to provide direct financial relief for individuals, businesses, cities and others affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, will be used to start a program called Tualatin Bibliotequitas. That includes purchasing book collections and other items for members of the city's Latino community by distributing popular titles for Spanish-speaking or bilingual children and...
TUALATIN, OR
Forest Grove News Times

OPINION: Shot in the arm for advertising would boost economy

Brett Wesner: 'It would help small businesses to dig out of the economic doldrums...'A little-noticed initiative by Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Washington, Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, and five other senators would boost local jobs, accelerate sales and improve economies. The Local Journalism Sustainability Act, S. 2434, is designed to help local news media support their newsgathering missions. One provision goes far beyond offering aid to community newspapers, local news websites and other news-gatherers. It would help small businesses to dig out of the economic doldrums by supporting their advertising costs in local news outlets, which in turn will help publishers and...
FOREST GROVE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
Forest Grove News Times

Oregon sets grim one-day record for COVID cases

With 20 new deaths, the coronavirus now has claimed the lives of 3,115 people in Oregon. Oregon set a grim new record on Thursday, Aug. 27, with 3,207 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases and 20 new deaths. That eclipsed the record of 2,971 new cases set Aug. 19, as the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to sweep the state. COVID-19 has now claimed the lives of 3,115 Oregonians. The new cases include 243 patients in Multnomah County; 227 in Washington County; and 187 in Clackamas County. Other major hotspots include 313 in Jackson County and 317 in...
OREGON STATE
Forest Grove News Times

Redistricting 'road show' hearings will be held virtually because of COVID-19

Each hearing will discuss congressional districts and House and Senate legislative districtsPolitical redistricting hearings around the state next month have been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns, legislative leaders announced Monday, Aug. 23. The House and Senate redistricting committees had announced a series of hearings beginning Sept. 8 in Bend. Due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, lawmakers will conduct the hearings virtually. "This will ensure a safe, transparent process where Oregonians from every community can make their voice heard and provide input on Oregon's next set of legislative and congressional maps," House Speaker Tina Kotek, D-Portland, and Senate President...
PORTLAND, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove, OR
66
Followers
557
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

The Forest Grove News-Times is the oldest newspaper in Washington County offers the most-read newspaper, website and social media following in the area.

 http://www.forestgrovenewstimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy