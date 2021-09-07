CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mizzou football players speak at news conference ahead of game against Kentucky

 7 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Several Mizzou football players will speak ahead of their Saturday game at Kentucky.

Kris Abrams-Draine, Akayleb Evans, Isaiah McGuire and Jaylon Carlies will be taking questions Tuesday afternoon.

The meeting was moved outside due to a scheduling issue.

Mizzou football head coach Eli Drinkwitz took questions Tuesday ahead of the Tigers' game at Kentucky.

The team opens SEC play on Saturday when they travel to Lexington to face the Wildcats. Mizzou is coming off a win in its first game, a home matchup last Saturday again st Central Michigan .

Watch the news conference replay in the player below.

The post Mizzou football players speak at news conference ahead of game against Kentucky appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

