The Morning Show on Apple TV +: When is Season 2 Coming?

The exclusive original series “The Morning Show” from the Apple TV + streaming service premiered in 2019. Jay Carson’s satirical series is based on the novel “Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV” by Brian Stelter. Both the book and the series reveal what goes on behind the scenes at a morning talk show. the In-house production “The Morning Show” was able to convince series fans and proves that not only Netflix * can produce exciting series. Now the only question is when will the 2nd season on Apple TV + will be seen. The fact is, however, that top-class stars were involved in both season 1 and season 2.