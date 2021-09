Richmond, VA - Freshman Lieke Gorsse has been named the Colonial Athletic Association Rookie of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday morning. The Dutch midfielder earned the honor following a strong start to her Hofstra field hockey career. She registered three points on one goal and one assist in the Pride's 5-1 win over Wagner this past Sunday. She blasted her first collegiate goal past the goalkeeper from the top of the shooting arc 10 minutes into the contest, and she provided the assist to Mercedes Currie for Hofstra's fifth and final goal towards the end of the third period.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 14 DAYS AGO