Brady v. Belichick, the Debate Continues…

 6 days ago
Dan Beyer and TJ Houshmandzadeh, in for Doug Gottlieb on The Doug Gottlieb Show, revisit the Tom Brady vs. Bill Belichick debate over who should get the lion’s share of credit for their multiple Super Bowl Championships. Dan thinks Belichick and the Patriots could swing the debate back in his favor with a trip to the Super Bowl in the next season or two while TJ is convinced the Patriots won’t get a sniff at the Super Bowl for many years to come. Check out this spirited debate…

foxsportsradio.iheart.com

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Doug Gottlieb
Person
Dan Beyer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#American Football#The Debate Continues#The Doug Gottlieb Show
