As we turn the corner to autumn, I reach for the pile of horror novels I hold in reserve for this time of year. With "The Ghost Tree," Henry, a bestselling author most associated with a series of skewed "Alice in Wonderland" spin-offs, offers a stand-alone set in Smiths Hollow, Illinois, circa 1985. Someone — or something — is murdering and dismembering young girls in woods on the edge of town. Are there witches in Smiths Hollow, and are they on the side of righteousness or evil? Henry writes effectively of an idllyic small town gone sour, and there are modern hints of Ray Bradbury's "Something Wicked This Way Comes." Some of the characters are too stereotypical, and look for structural elements familiar from Stephen King's "The Outliers" and Thomas Olde Heuvelt's "Hex." All the same, this is a nice, creepy effort to kick off the season.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 14 DAYS AGO