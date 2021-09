September is here and most college students have settled into their dorms. With the stress of the move melting away, for some, a new feeling of uncertainty sets in. For some students, this fall will be the first time they are learning in person since March of 2020. First year students who typically struggle to adjust are now faced with an added challenge. With a pandemic, change, and the return of deadlines for students, it is easy to slip into a feeling of isolation. With the right mindset though, you’ll learn that support and friendship wait all around you.

