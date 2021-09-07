CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: Overturned Logging Truck Cleared; Hwy 92 Reopened at Skyline Boulevard

SAN MATEO COUNTY (CBS SF) — An overturned logging truck that blocked all lanes of Highway 92 at Lower Lakes Tuesday afternoon has been cleared, according to authorities.

The crash happened shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday in San Mateo County. 511.org initially reported that Highway 92 was closed in both directions at Upper and Lower Skyline Boulevard.

One-way traffic controls were in place at the site of the accident, authorities said. Westbound Traffic is being diverted off at Lower Lakes, while eastbound SR-92 traffic is being diverted to Skyline Boulevard.

Cal Fire tweeted that there was one patient with minor injuries and multiple agencies were on scene.

Shortly before 3 p.m., the 511.org Twitter account posted that the crash had been cleared and Highway 92 had reopened.

Motorists are advised to expect residual delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area.

