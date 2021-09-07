CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana revokes nursing home licenses after deaths

BATON ROUGE, La. — (AP) — Louisiana health officials announced Tuesday that they are revoking the licenses of seven nursing homes that were evacuated to a warehouse where seven residents died after Hurricane Ida amid conditions deemed squalid. Department of Health Secretary Dr. Courtney N. Phillips said in a statement that the homes “clearly failed to execute their emergency preparedness plans to provide essential care and services to their residents.”

State health officials have launched an investigation into the deaths at a warehouse facility in Tangipahoa Parish where 843 residents from seven nursing facilities operated were sent before Ida roared ashore in southeast Louisiana on Aug. 29

