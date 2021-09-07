The Paris Trial For The November 2015 Attacks Is Set To Begin On Wednesday
On Wednesday, 20 men accused of planning and carrying out the largest peacetime attacks on French soil will go on trial in Paris. Nearly six years ago, 10 attackers killed 130 people and wounded hundreds more in coordinated shootings and suicide bombings at the Bataclan concert hall, a sports stadium and bars and restaurants across the French capital. The ISIS attacks took place on an unusually balmy November Friday night in 2015, when outdoor café tables were full.www.kdll.org
