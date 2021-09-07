New dean of UF/IFAS Extension, director of Florida Cooperative Extension named
New dean of UF/IFAS Extension, director of Florida Cooperative Extension named. Andra Johnson, associate director of Penn State Extension, will be the next dean of University of Florida, Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences Extension and director of the Florida Cooperative Extension Service, the University of Florida announced on Tuesday. Johnson will assume the role on Nov. 1.vegetablegrowersnews.com
Comments / 1