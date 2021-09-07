CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New dean of UF/IFAS Extension, director of Florida Cooperative Extension named

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew dean of UF/IFAS Extension, director of Florida Cooperative Extension named. Andra Johnson, associate director of Penn State Extension, will be the next dean of University of Florida, Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences Extension and director of the Florida Cooperative Extension Service, the University of Florida announced on Tuesday. Johnson will assume the role on Nov. 1.

