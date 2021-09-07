Beat writers predict Eagles’ most valuable players on offense and defense, biggest roster weakness, more

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles are required to have their roster cut down to 53 players by 4 p.m. Tuesday. Among the players waived on Tuesday was wide receiver Travis Fulgham.
Fulgham was the Eagles’ leading receiver last season.
NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports Fulgham could be on the practice squad.
#Eagles waive WR Travis Fulgham, source says. Could be back on practice squad.
CBS Sports created an Eagles cutdown tracker.
Here are the cuts the Eagles have made so far:
QB: Nick Mullens
RB: Kerryon Johnson, Elijah Holyfield, Jason Huntley
WR: Travis Fulgham, Jhamon Ausbon, Hakeem Butler, Adrian Killins, Marken Michel, Andre Patton
TE: Caleb Wilson, Cary Angeline
T: Casey Tucker
C: Harry Crider, Luke Juriga, Ross Pierschbacher
DE: JaQuan Bailey
DT: RaeQuan Williams
LB: Joe Ostman, Rashad Smith
CB: Lavert Hill, Craig James, Michael Jacquet III
The Eagles’ season opener is Sunday, Sept. 12 at 1 p.m. against the Falcons in Atlanta.
