Transgender student bullied in bathroom could be punished before boys who harassed him

By Floyd Levinson
Lawrence Post
 6 days ago
Mother is left concerned about her transgender son’s safety after he was bullied in his school’s bathroom by his classmates last week. On Monday, August 23, her son Tobi had entered a boys restroom. Shortly after a group of boys entered and started chanting, “transphobic slurs, and then it got louder and louder… they started hitting and kicking at the stall door, so Tobi had to use his back to brace it and then put his foot on the toilet to keep the door shut,” shared the devastated mother.

Comments / 1283

Jimmy Pattillo
6d ago

tobi has been deeply affected by this incident, sounds like tobi is deeply affected by something way before this. should be in therapy.

Reply(43)
520
Robert Freeman
6d ago

these things are going to happen, did you really expect immature kids to be nice to boys trying to be girls and girls trying to be boys? it's not natural, it's not the norm.

Reply(13)
314
guest
6d ago

You go to the bathroom with the equipment you was born with …. Not your mental issues

Reply(30)
572
