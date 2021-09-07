CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crysis Remastered Releasing for PC Later This Month; 20% Launch Discount with 30% More For Owners of the Original

By Orpheus Joshua
noisypixel.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrytek has announced that their upcoming Crysis Remastered will be releasing for PC via Steam on September 17, 2021. The title will have a 20% launch discount on Steam, with an additional 30% discount for those who own the original Crysis and have it present in their current Steam library. Therefore, purchasers of Crysis Remastered who desire the game on PC and own the original release can get this game for half off its standard price.

noisypixel.net

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Discounts#Xbox One#Crytek#Steam#Nintendo Switch
