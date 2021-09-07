One thing we love about New Jersey? It’s the best place for a beach vacation. And even if you don’t have a seaside house of your own or you’re coming out of state, there are a variety of gorgeous oceanfront rentals you can call home for a little bit.

One of our favorite beach vacation houses in New Jersey is this cottage, available on VRBO , that has its own private beach! Here’s what to know.

This charming cottage in Point Pleasant, New Jersey is the perfect place for a beach vacation.

The house sleeps eight total. There are four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

There's a fully equipped kitchen in case you want to whip up your own meals.

The house is just so pretty on the inside and filled with light.

We love that there is a little sun room to spend time in.

Of course, the highlight of this place is the private beach.

There is plenty of outdoor seating so you can enjoy the sound of the surf and the salt in the air.

Plus, the home has a balcony with ocean views. It's the perfect place to watch the sun set over the Atlantic Ocean!

It's about 2,000 square feet and right by the ocean.We love the canopy over this bed! It makes it so easy and breezy. Plus, all the mattresses here are memory foam.This is a great way to save a little extra money on your beach vacation! That being said, you're steps away from Jenkinson Boardwalk and a ton of great local restaurants.There are multiple TVs, high-speed WiFi, and air conditioning.No beach pass or badge is necessary. You get to just walk out onto your own quiet patch of sand and surf. There is no better beach day!We definitely want to have dinner and drinks out here.

Just a note, this home requires a minimum stay of seven days to rent.

The post You’ll Get Your Own Private Beach When You Stay At This Charming New Jersey Cottage appeared first on Only In Your State .