Notre Dame Kicker Jonathan Doerer Named Lou Groza Award Star Of The Week
Notre Dame fifth-year senior placekicker Jonathan Doerer was named the Lou Groza Award Star of the Week.
Doerer kicked a 41-yard field goal in overtime to give Notre Dame a 41-38 victory over Florida State on Monday. It was the first road overtime victory for the Irish in program history.
Doerer, a graduate student, also made a 48-yard field goal in the second quarter. He was 5-for-5 on point-after attempts and four of his seven kickoffs went for touchbacks
Doerer was the first player to win a game for Notre Dame on the final play since Kyle Brindza made a 32-yard field goal in the 2014 Music Bowl against LSU. Notre Dame won that game 31-28.
