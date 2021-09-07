CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Notre Dame Kicker Jonathan Doerer Named Lou Groza Award Star Of The Week

By Mike Hutton - @MikeHuttonPT
 6 days ago
Notre Dame fifth-year senior placekicker Jonathan Doerer was named the Lou Groza Award Star of the Week.

Doerer kicked a 41-yard field goal in overtime to give Notre Dame a 41-38 victory over Florida State on Monday. It was the first road overtime victory for the Irish in program history.

Doerer, a graduate student, also made a 48-yard field goal in the second quarter. He was 5-for-5 on point-after attempts and four of his seven kickoffs went for touchbacks

Doerer was the first player to win a game for Notre Dame on the final play since Kyle Brindza made a 32-yard field goal in the 2014 Music Bowl against LSU. Notre Dame won that game 31-28.

