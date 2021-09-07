McKennie dismissed by USMNT for two COVID protocol violations, including bringing unauthorized individual into bubble - sources
United States midfielder Weston McKennie was sent home by national team manager Gregg Berhalter for spending a night outside of the team's COVID-19 bubble in Nashville, Tennessee, as well as bringing an unauthorized individual back inside the bubble to his hotel room on a different evening, both of which violated the team's coronavirus protocols, sources told ESPN.www.espn.com
Comments / 0