Nashville, TN

McKennie dismissed by USMNT for two COVID protocol violations, including bringing unauthorized individual into bubble - sources

By Jeff Carlisle
ESPN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnited States midfielder Weston McKennie was sent home by national team manager Gregg Berhalter for spending a night outside of the team's COVID-19 bubble in Nashville, Tennessee, as well as bringing an unauthorized individual back inside the bubble to his hotel room on a different evening, both of which violated the team's coronavirus protocols, sources told ESPN.

