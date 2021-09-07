Visit Kenneth Branagh’s ‘Belfast’ in this gorgeous trailer

In case you haven’t noticed around these parts, TIFF starts up on Thursday, and, shockingly enough, there’s a ton of interesting titles in the festival line-up (expect more trailers in the lead-up to Thursday, because what use is a big festival premiere if you can’t spread the hype around a little bit). One of those is Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast, which looks to be the filmmaker’s response to Alfonso Cuaron’s Roma, a clear-eyed, stylish look back at Branagh’s childhood with the distance provided by fiction. Focus Features dropped a trailer for the film earlier on Tuesday, and it looks quite lovely.