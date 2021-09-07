CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visit Kenneth Branagh’s ‘Belfast’ in this gorgeous trailer

By Nick Johnston
Cover picture for the articleIn case you haven’t noticed around these parts, TIFF starts up on Thursday, and, shockingly enough, there’s a ton of interesting titles in the festival line-up (expect more trailers in the lead-up to Thursday, because what use is a big festival premiere if you can’t spread the hype around a little bit). One of those is Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast, which looks to be the filmmaker’s response to Alfonso Cuaron’s Roma, a clear-eyed, stylish look back at Branagh’s childhood with the distance provided by fiction. Focus Features dropped a trailer for the film earlier on Tuesday, and it looks quite lovely.

