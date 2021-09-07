CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Digital Signatures Using Java

By (msheth)
securityboulevard.com
 6 days ago

This is the ninth entry in blog series on using Java Cryptography securely. We started off by looking at the basics of Java Cryptography Architecture, assembling one crypto primitive after other in posts on Cryptographically Secure Random Number Generator, symmetric & asymmetric encryption/decryption & hashes. In the meantime, we had to catchup with cryptographic update in latest versions of Java. Having looked at some of the most common symmetric cryptography based applications a.k.a. Message Authentication Codes and Password Storage, let’s take a slight diversion and look at asymmetric cryptography applications starting with Digital Signatures in this post.

