Where to celebrate Oktoberfest in Tampa Bay

TAMPA BAY, Fla. — Today is National Beer Lover’s Day, and what better way to celebrate than by sitting at a local craft brewery and making your Oktoberfest plans?. The Tampa Bay area is home to plenty of lederhosen-laden events celebrating not just the beer, but also the food and cultural hallmarks of the annual German harvest tradition. Here are a dozen of the local and regional Oktoberfests scheduled for the next couple of months.