The importance of virus disease outbreaks and its prevention is of growing public concern but our understanding of virus transmission routes is limited by adequate sampling strategies. While conventional swabbing methods provide merely a microbial snapshot, an ideal sampling strategy would allow reliable collection of viral genomic data over longer time periods. This study has evaluated a new, paper-based sticker approach for collection of reliable viral genomic data over longer time periods up to 14 days and after implementation of different hygiene measures. In contrast to swabbing methods, which sample viral load present on a surface at a given time, the paper-based stickers are attached to the surface area of interest and collect viruses that would have otherwise been transferred onto that surface. The major advantage of one-side adhesive stickers is that they are permanently attachable to a variety of surfaces. Initial results demonstrate that stickers permit stable recovery characteristics, even at low virus titers. Stickers also allow reliable virus detection after implementation of routine hygiene measures and over longer periods up to 14 days. Overall, results for this new sticker approach for virus genomic data collection are encouraging, but further studies are required to confirm anticipated benefits over a range of virus types.

