By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MURRYSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – A teen was rescued after he was trapped under a pipe that weighed almost two tons.

Murrysville Medic One said the 16-year-old had his lower body stuck under a 3,500-pound pipe that was partially buried by dirt.

First responders say it took over an hour to free him.

He was taken to a local trauma center, but there was no word on his condition or how he got trapped.