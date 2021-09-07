FHFA Directs GSEs to Address Homeownership Barriers
The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) will require government-sponsored enterprises Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae to submit three-year plans for advancing fairness in housing finance. In addition to submitting plans identifying and addressing barriers to sustainable housing opportunities—complete with goals and steps—by year's end, FHFA also will require the GSEs to submit annual progress reports on actions undertaken during the prior year.themreport.com
Comments / 0