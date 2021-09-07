CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Ronnie Milsap mourns the loss of his wife, Joyce

By Gayle Thompson
y100fm.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRonnie Milsap is mourning the loss of his wife of 54 years, Joyce. The Country Music Hall of Fame member reveals that she's passed away at age 81. "There are no words, and not enough songs in the world to explain how much I love my Sapphire," Ronnie said in an obituary, as reported by People. "She was the music and the feeling inside all of those songs, so if you loved my music, you understand some of how much I loved my my beautiful, beautiful wife."

www.y100fm.com

Comments / 0

Related
districtchronicles.com

What’s Charlie Watts’s Cause of Death? The Legendary Drummer Has Died

Frequently hailed as one of the best rock drummers in the world, Charlie joined Mick Jagger and Keith Richards in 1963, after a string of drumming stints in esteemed bands like Alexis Korner’s Blues Incorporated. A keen jazz lover, Charlie was the founding member of the Charlie Watts Orchestra. “It...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronnie Milsap
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Mourning#Abc Audio
DesignerzCentral

Nicole Kidman rushed to Keith Urban’s side after his staff died

Nicole Kidman, allegedly, left Hong Kong on a whim after learning that her husband, Keith Urban is in mourning. According to New Idea, Urban is heartbroken over the death of his staff, Randy “Baja” Fletcher. His longtime tour manager passed away after taking a nasty fall off the stage while setting up for Urban’s tour. He was 72.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Goldie Hawn's daughter-in-law mourns devastating death in emotional post

Goldie Hawn's daughter-in-law, actress Meredith Hagner, shared some devastating news with her fans on social media at the start of the week. The mother-of-one announced the death of her beloved rescue dog Bowie, who sadly passed away in her arms. Wyatt Russell's wife shared a series of photos of the...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Celebrities
enstarz.com

Don Everly Cause of Death: Did He Die Same Way as Phil Everly?

Don Everly, the one half of the duo Everly Brothers, died at the age of 84, his family confirmed. Everly's family confirmed this week that the last surviving member of the duo Everly Brothers, Don, has died at his home in Nashville. A spokesperson for the family also revealed the news to Los Angeles Times, but did not disclose further details about his death.
CELEBRITIES
DesignerzCentral

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton celebrate incredible news together

Gwen Stefani has helped husband Blake Shelton celebrate an incredible professional achievement, as the country star enjoys 20 years in the industry. Taking to social media, Gwen shared a snap that saw the pair holding up a very large plaque from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) that celebrated 13 million RIAA Album Awards, and 52 million RIAA Singles.
CELEBRITIES
Wide Open Country

15 of the Saddest Country Songs, Ranked

Country music is a genre about real life, and with that comes good-time tunes and plenty of country love songs. But writing songs about real life also means writing songs about sad things like heartbreak, illness, abuse and death. The country genre is full heart-wrenching, tear-jerkers, and while some of them may be hard to listen to, they're part of what makes country music so real and relatable. While it's impossible to list every sad country song, here are 15 of the saddest country songs that are likely to cause the most straight-faced person have a good cry.
MUSIC
New York Post

Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan manager dies in freak accident

The rock ‘n roll world is mourning the freakish death of longtime industry insider Mick Brigden, who managed careers and directed tours for the Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan and Peter Frampton, among other acts. Brigden died earlier this week following an accident as he was attempting to dig a grave...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy