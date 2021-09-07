Ronnie Milsap mourns the loss of his wife, Joyce

Ronnie Milsap is mourning the loss of his wife of 54 years, Joyce. The Country Music Hall of Fame member reveals that she's passed away at age 81. "There are no words, and not enough songs in the world to explain how much I love my Sapphire," Ronnie said in an obituary, as reported by People. "She was the music and the feeling inside all of those songs, so if you loved my music, you understand some of how much I loved my my beautiful, beautiful wife."