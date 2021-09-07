CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

No. 2 Georgia looks to find offensive rhythm vs. UAB

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo. 2 Georgia will look to establish itself offensively against defending Conference USA champion Alabama-Birmingham in a nonconference game on Saturday in Athens, Ga. The Bulldogs' defense seized the spotlight in season-opening upset of then-No. 3 Clemson last week. Georgia held the Tigers to just two yards rushing on 23 attempts -- Clemson's lowest rushing total under coach Dabo Swinney and the fourth-lowest total in program history -- and just 180 yards of total offense. The Tigers' longest run was 10 yards.

