The signings continue to roll in for Seattle, as the Kraken inked defenseman Dennis Cholowski to a one-year, two-way contract. The 23-year-old – who was Seattle’s expansion draft selection from the Red Wings - has completed three full pro seasons in his career, posting 27 points (10g, 17a) in 104 NHL games with Detroit and 35 points (6g, 29a) in 69 AHL games with Grand Rapids.