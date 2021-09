U.S. Senators Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) and Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.) and U.S. Representatives Teresa Leger Fernández (D-N.M.) and Melanie Stansbury (D-N.M.) are welcoming $5,335,636 in federal funding for the New Mexico Public Education Department to create awareness about youth mental health resources. Here is a statement from the office of Senator Heinrich: