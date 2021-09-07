Jury trial for Lima man facing felonious assault charge begins; video of incident played in court
The jury trial for a Lima man facing a felonious assault charge is underway in Allen County Common Pleas Court. Kenneth Scott previously pleaded not guilty to felonious assault with a three-year firearm specification and having weapons under disability. Court officials say that it's suspected that Scott fired a gun into the ground towards another person. Scott is currently out on bond and on house arrest.www.hometownstations.com
