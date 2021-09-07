CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lima, OH

Jury trial for Lima man facing felonious assault charge begins; video of incident played in court

By Sartaj Singh
hometownstations.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe jury trial for a Lima man facing a felonious assault charge is underway in Allen County Common Pleas Court. Kenneth Scott previously pleaded not guilty to felonious assault with a three-year firearm specification and having weapons under disability. Court officials say that it's suspected that Scott fired a gun into the ground towards another person. Scott is currently out on bond and on house arrest.

www.hometownstations.com

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lima, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Lima, OH
Crime & Safety
Allen County, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Lima, OH
Government
Allen County, OH
Government
County
Allen County, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Felonious Assault#Guns#Jury Trial

Comments / 0

Community Policy