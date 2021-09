Well, it looks like COVID is sticking around a little longer. After a year of uncertainties, masks, working from home, and other individual changes, the summer of 2021 was a pretty nice reprieve for many. We eased up on restrictions and social distancing, gathered together with friends and took the vacations we had skipped in 2020. But now that fall is upon us, along with the regular flu season, we are seeing more COVID cases reported in Idaho.

ADA COUNTY, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO