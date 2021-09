If you love a good true crime mystery but also have a soft spot for comedy, Hulu's Only Murders in the Building is about to become your new favorite show. Starring Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin, the series follows a group of tenants living in NYC who find out that one of their neighbors, Tim Kono, has been murdered. After bonding over their love of a true crime podcast, Gomez, Short, and Martin's characters team up to get to the bottom of Tim's mysterious death while documenting the whole experience with a podcast of their own. However, as new motives come to light, everyone begins to feel like a prime suspect, including Gomez's Mabel who has a mysterious past with Tim. As we patiently wait for the next batch of episodes to air, let's break down the biggest suspects for Tim's murder, from least to most likely.

