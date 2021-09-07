LA Rams offensive trio vastly underrated in recent ranking of NFL ‘triplets’
(Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images) The LA Rams have been very active in terms of tweaking their roster of late. The team traded away veteran quarterback Jared Goff for an even more seasoned veteran in Matthew Stafford. The team had to reinforce the running backs after losing three rushers before the season started, including second-year running back Cam Akers. And the team added a host of new faces at wide receiver, led by speedy veteran DeSean Jackson.www.chatsports.com
