JOHNSON CITY - Mr. Edward Brittain, age 66, Johnson City, passed away Monday, September 6, 2021 at Johnson City Medical Center. Mr. Brittain was born June 8, 1955 in New Brunswick, NJ and the son of the late Edward Stanton Brittain Sr. & Thelma Donaldson Brittain. He was also preceded in death by brothers and sisters, Hank Brittain, Richard Brittain, Gloria Griffin and Thelma Jane Pope. He grew up in Tampa, Florida.