The 2021 Marine Toys for Tots is partnering with the DeKalb R/C Flyers on Sept. 11 for the Toys for Tots Fly-In. For admission, Academy of Model Aircrafts (AMA) membership is required only for pilots and any type of remote controlled craft (airplane, helicopter or drone) is welcome. The landing fee is unwrapped toys with a $20 value and lunch will be provided for $5. All proceeds will go towards Toys for Tots and any donations are welcome.

DEKALB COUNTY, AL ・ 14 DAYS AGO