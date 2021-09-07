CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tampa, FL

Where to celebrate Oktoberfest in Tampa Bay

By Scott Harrell
Bay News 9
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA BAY, Fla. — Today is National Beer Lover’s Day, and what better way to celebrate than by sitting at a local craft brewery and making your Oktoberfest plans?. The Tampa Bay area is home to plenty of lederhosen-laden events celebrating not just the beer, but also the food and cultural hallmarks of the annual German harvest tradition. Here are a dozen of the local and regional Oktoberfests scheduled for the next couple of months.

www.baynews9.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ybor City, FL
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
State
Florida State
City
Pinellas Park, FL
City
Tampa, FL
City
Crestview, FL
Gulfport, FL
Lifestyle
Tampa, FL
Food & Drinks
City
Gulfport, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Tampa, FL
Lifestyle
City
Wesley Chapel, FL
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Tampa#Tampa Bay Area#Food Truck#Brat#Food Drink#German#Oktoberfests#Barriehaus#Arrowgrass Dr#Dunderfest#Hooah#Mastry S Brewing Co#Oktoberfest Tampa#Bavarian#Armed Forces

Comments / 0

Community Policy