The Murphy family sorrowfully announces the passing of Gloria Nadine Comstock Murphy, age 82 a lifelong resident of Rosinton, Ala. who passed away on Sept. 1. A visitation was held on Tuesday, Sept. 7, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Mack Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 8, at 10 a.m. at Rosinton United Methodist Church. Interment will be at Shell Banks Cemetery, Fort Morgan, Ala. immediately following.