Ronin Mandalorian and Grogu Figure Is Up for Preorder

By Chris Reed
IGN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEveryone knows The Mandalorian takes place a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away. But what this new action figure presupposes is, what if it doesn't? What if, instead, The Mandalorian took place in ancient Japan? That's exactly what happens in this new entry in the Meisho Movie Realization series of action figures. This upcoming figure is called Ronin Mandalorian & Grogu, and it's available to preorder now on the IGN Store. It costs $139.99, with an estimated delivery of March 2022.

