Portland, OR

Portland Community College's new skilled worker program

By Joseph Gallivan
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 8 days ago

A new PCC two-year Associate of Science degree aims to satisfy demand for skilled engineers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TBgXJ_0bp9dcUg00

Civil engineering jobs have grown during the COVID-19 pandemic and the need for trained workers is increasing.

Portland Community College has created the {obj:56562:Civil and Construction Engineering Technology Program (CCET)} at the Sylvania Campus in Southwest Portland.

It offers a two-year Associate of Science degree that provides technician training for employment within the public and private infrastructure construction and maintenance fields.

Remote, online, hybrid courses

The Civil and Construction Engineering Technology Program has hands-on training and emphasizes materials testing, inspection, plan reading, surveying, project management, civil computer-aided drafting (CAD) and Building Information Modeling (BIM).

Fall term starts Monday, Sept. 27, and PCC has a goal of enrolling 20 students. In-person tuition will follow college health and safety.

"This is a new program that was created using industry input," Tara Nelson, faculty chair of the program said in a release Tuesday. "The CCET program will offer a blend of remote learning, online and hybrid courses. With the new infrastructure bill passed nationally, and the growing need to upgrade our infrastructure, we expect that the demand for technicians in this field will increase in the next several years."

The classes will mix online and face-to-face learning.

The new CCET degree will incorporate project- and community-based learning, as well as use industry examples. Faculty will train qualified workers for jobs in local municipalities like the city of Portland, the city of McMinnville and Washington County, as well as private companies like KPFF Consulting Engineers and David Evans & Associates.

"(It) is a more focused, industry-specific degree that will create industry-ready employees," said Greg Gerstner, CCET instructor.

For more information about the Civil and Construction Engineering Technology Program, visit pcc.edu/ccet/.

Comments / 0

 

Portland Tribune

Newberg student involved in 'Slave Trade' Snapchat group

School administrators are investigating racist, homophobic threats made on social media app. Thanks to screenshots of posts circulating on social media, as well as reports from his cohorts, at least one Newberg High School student was identified on Sept. 14 as being involved with a Snapchat group filled with hate speech and violent threats. The group, titled "Slave Trade," includes teenagers from around the country who post photos of Black classmates and joke about auctioning them off as slaves.
NEWBERG, OR
Portland Tribune

Library awarded $146K federal grant

The federal American Rescue Plan Act grant will increase access to technology and cultural programming. The Jefferson County Library has received a $145,794.92 federal American Rescue Plan Act grant to be used for providing resources to increase access to technology and create quality culturally attuned programming to enhance learning and cultural awareness within Jefferson County.
Portland Tribune

